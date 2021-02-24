Williams Babalola



Ghana on Wednesday broke the record to become time first country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX, a joint statement issued by UNICEF Ghana and WHO Ghana said.

COVAX is a World Health Organisation scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free, as the world races to contain the pandemic.

Ghana received the shipment, which contained 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines around 7 am in Emirates flight at Kotoka International Airport in the country’s capital, Accra.

COVAX, launched last April and vowed to deliver 2 billion doses to its members by the end of the year.

“We are pleased that Ghana has become the first country to receive the COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility,” the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which organised the shipment from Mumbai, said in a joint statement with the WHO, both backers of COVAX.

The Minister for Health-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu led a government delegation to receive the consignment.

As the plane carrying the vaccines landed, state-run Ghana Broadcasting Corporation journalist Abdul Hayi-Moomen declared, “The flight carrying the vaccines that we so much look forward to receiving, I believe hope has arrived.”

Also, the UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, said, “Today marks the historic moment for which we have been planning and working so hard. With the first shipment of doses, we can make good on the promise of the COVAX Facility to ensure people from less wealthy countries are not left behind in the race for life-saving vaccines.”

The continent, relatively spared by the pandemic, was the last except Oceania to reach the threshold of 100,000 deaths, which Europe crossed in April 2020. At the height of the pandemic in January, Africa had 906 deaths per day.

To help speed up immunization of the continent’s 1.3 billion people, the African Union said it had secured 270 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for delivery this year.