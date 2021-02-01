Ghana has reimposed a ban on social gatherings as the number of Covid-19 cases spiral in the West African nation, the president announced Sunday, 31 January.

Schools reopened in January after a 10-month closure, but President Nana Akufo-Addo said a return to stricter measures was needed.

“Until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned, he said in a televised speech.

Justifying the restrictions, Akufo-Addo said: “Our hospitals have become full, and we have had to reactivate our isolation centres.

The new measures on social gatherings come as the average daily rates of infection are at 700, compared to 200 two weeks ago.

Land and sea borders are closed since March, while beaches, night clubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be shut.

Economic growth is expected to plummet this year to its lowest in three decades, to 0.9 per cent according to the international monetary fund, from 6.5 per cent in 2019.

Twenty-eight more persons have died from the novel coronavirus as the country recorded 797 new infections as of January 31.

This brings the death toll to 405 and 4,665 active cases, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Also, out of a cumulative total of 65,427 confirmed Covid-19 cases so far, 60, 357 have either recovered or been discharged.

