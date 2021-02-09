Williams Babalola

The Manchester Department of Health and Social Care has disclosed that there will be massive testing for COVID19 in the city as it discovers the much dreaded Kent variant.

According to the department, it would include people living in six Manchester postcode areas and they will get their test kits in the mail.

The panic came after the city discovered the mutated strain of the virus in four people from two different households. Starting from Tuesday, the Manchester City Council has said it would carry out 10,000 extra tests.

The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed the postcode areas targeted for additional testing are: M14 4, M14 7, M15 5, M15 6, M16 7 and M16 8.

A spokesperson said the surge testing would be “in addition to existing extensive testing.”

The statement added: “In combination with following the lockdown rules and remembering hands-face-space, this will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus.

“Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help understand COVID-19 variants and their spread within these areas.

“People living in this targeted area within these locations are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 test this week, whether they are showing symptoms or not. People with symptoms should book a test in the usual way.”

The country had, in the past, employed surge testing to curb the spread of the new variants in some other part of the country that recorded the new strain which includes, London, Woking and Worcestershire.

There would be no need for residents of the affected areas to travel for testing as they will receive delivery of a testing kit, a move targeted at reducing the risk of transmission.

The kit contains a box which in which completed tests can be placed in ready for collection door-to-door.

