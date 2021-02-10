Williams Babalola

The Clarence House has announced in a brief statement that both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have been given their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Clarence House did not disclose which vaccine was given to the royal couple or where it was administered.

Prince Charles, 72 and Camilla, 73, are within the fourth priority group for the COVID-19 vaccination due to their age.

The Prince of Wales tested positive to the virus last year but his wife, Camilla, did not contract the virus.

Three generations of royals were last seen together at a festive carol service in December

In June 2020, the Prince of Wales told NHS staff that he was still struggling to recognise sense of smell and taste after two months of contracting the virus.

It is not fully known what level of protection is offered from a previous COVID-19 infection or how long this lasts for.

Several notable individuals have also disclosed that they have received their dose of the vaccine.

The top four priority groups in Britain for the jobs include those over 70, health and social care workers, care home residents, their carers and people who are clinically and extremely vulnerable to the highly-infectious disease.

Under the UK government plans, all four priority groups are set to have been offered their first dose of the vaccine by 15 February.

Just last month, it was revealed that UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, also had received the first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and the doses were administered by a royal household doctor at Windsor castle.

The Buckingham Palace had revealed the news in an official statement and both the Queen and her husband were part of the high-priority risk group of people above the age of 80. The royals are among 12.6 million people in the UK to have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.