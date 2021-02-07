Scientific calculations suggest the world will be battling the coronavirus pandemic head on for another seven years.

It’s believed that with the current rate of vaccinations, up to 75 per cent of people will have been jabbed by 2028.

This suggests it will take until then for the global population to have reached a degree of herd immunity which should lead to the virus being suppressed.

Bloomberg’s vaccination calculator also reveals that the United States could potentially reach herd immunity in less than seven years,

The UK is hoping to vaccinate every adult by the end of August this year and has been one of the countries at the forefront of the jab rollout.

Already, around one in five adults have had the jab in Britain with all over-70s and the clinically vulnerable currently eligible.

But concerns have been raised of vaccine nationalism, and the World Health Organisation has warned richer nations not to hoard jab supplies.

The US has reportedly vaccinated around 8.7 per cent of the population, administering 1.3 million jabs per day.

Currently, it’s believed that around 4.5 million vaccine dosages are being administered across the States, with an estimated 119.8 million vaccines being delivered worldwide.

The UK is currently on track to vaccinate 15 million people by February 15, a leaked Downing Street announcement that was later confirmed by health secretary Matt Hancock believes that all over the 50s will be vaccinated by May.

Around 15.7 per cent of the British population have been given at least one dosage of the various vaccines available.

The current calculations suggest that with the UK delivering an estimated 438,421 vaccinations per day, the population will reach herd immunity before the end of 2021.

Despite Britain’s best efforts to fight off the virus, Israel is on course to achieve herd immunity in just a matter of weeks with over 58.5 per cent of the population vaccinated at the rapid rate of 135,778 injections on a daily basis.

While some fear the vaccines may not withstand mutant variants of the virus, the UK’s vaccine taskforce chair, Clive Dix, is optimistic that the vaccines on offer will be sufficient enough. Currently, nine vaccines have been authorised for use across the globe including the Oxford vaccine, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson as well as Novavax.

Like this: Like Loading...