Williams Babalola

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has faulted the proposed budget for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine for 70% of Nigeria’s population stating that it is way too much.

The former Vice Presidential candidate claimed that Nigeria needs a budget of N150bn and not N400bn for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

Peter Obi said this while speaking on Arise Tv on Tuesday even as he advised the government to employ his services to negotiate a cheaper deal of N150bn to help in vaccination of 70% of Nigeria’s population.

Peter Obi suggested that there was no need to award the purchase of the vaccine as a contract adding that India’s Serum Institute would give out discount to Nigeria if the authority appeals to the institute.

“We need to be transparent in vaccine procurement. The World Health Organisation mentioned that if you can inject 70 percent of your population, that is ok.

“70% of Nigeria is about 140 million, so we are looking for 140 million doses. Considering that some other people will give us some for free, we do not need more than 120 million doses.

“But even if we are buying 140 million, Nigeria just needs about three hundred and eighty-something million dollars which are about N150bn to buy the vaccine.

“If they have a N400bn budget to buy the vaccine, my suggestion, they don’t need to award contracts in this vaccine, let them call Serum institute in India and beg them. I am sure they will even give Nigeria a discount. If they want I can go for the negotiation. It won’t cost more than $2 each,” Peter Obi said.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 Presidential task force announced that the 100,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech approved COVID-19 vaccines expected in Nigeria will arrive in the country by the early weeks of February.