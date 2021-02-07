Akinwale Aboluwade

There are accusations in the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over Governor Seyi Makinde’s alleged angry exit from the state’s WhatsApp Platform.

It was reported that the governor angrily exited the party’s Whatsapp platform on Saturday following an issue bothering on insecurity raised by the Publicity Secretary of the PDD in the state, Akeem Olatunji.

Olatunji was said to have posted a video of an attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen on the people of Ayete, headquarters of Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state on the WhatsApp group.

In the video clip, the governor was urged to take urgent steps to save the people of Ayete community from incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

Olatunji reportedly wrote in reaction to the clip that, “This video has gone viral but the authority needs to confirm the claim. It’s very urgent to address the message.”

In his response, the governor wrote, “Every time some idiots make a video, the government must respond. I don’t get it really… you need mature people to make meaningful contributions on your platform.”

While reacting to Governor Makinde’s decision to quit the whatsapp group, Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Sunday said his principal has the right to join or exit any social media platform at anytime as his schedule dictates.

Adisa, who reacted through his official Facebook page, stated that the principle guiding membership of social groups remains free entry and free exit, adding that such can’t be different in the case of Governor Seyi Makinde.

He explained that though someone may be persuaded by the fact that the group is called PDP official platform, “it has been discovered that people of varied political persuasions are members.

“Just like every citizen of this country, the governor should be free to belong to or exit any social group without any form of uproar. As a digital governor, Governor Makinde belongs to different groups and platforms and he can choose to exit anyone at anytime as his schedules dictate.

“As much as I know, the principle guiding membership of social groups remains free entry and free exit. It can’t be different in the case of Governor Seyi Makinde.

“The questions here are simple; why is the Governor’s exit from a WhatsApp platform being exaggerated and portrayed as a national issue? Why are some people seeking to give relevance to a mundane issue as this? Does anyone know when and why Governor Makinde joined the said group? Was the group set up or guided by the Constitution of the PDP such that it should become an issue when someone leaves?”

He added that membership of the platform is voluntary and it is only a social gathering, saying that official toga should not be given to something that is strictly a social media platform, which is by no means a statutory body or group.

Further in his response, he maintained, “In fact, we would not have loved to dignify such issue with a response, but we cannot allow individuals with penchant for pedestrian tendencies run amok with a piece of distraction as this.

“Though someone may be persuaded by the fact that the group is called PDP official platform, we have since discovered that people of varied political persuasions are members. If that was not the case, we would not be having a narrative that tries to magnify the fact that a loyal PDP member left a mere WhatsApp platform and make same look like a matter of urgent national importance. It is not strictly the official business of the PDP that goes on the platform, so those insinuating untruths should desist.”

Unconfirmed sources listed party members, loyal to the governor, who have left the platform in solidarity with the governor as Basa Sarumi, Akeem Olatunji, Bisi Ilaka, Dare Adeleke, Yinka Adeniyi, Kehinde Akande, Prof. Daud Sangonyin, National Ex Officio Hellen, Benedit Akika, arowosaye, Otunba Seye, Gbade Adeniran, Abayomi Oshine and Kunle Yusuf among others.

