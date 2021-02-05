Williams Babalola

Nigerians across board have reacted to the ban issued to financial institutions against having any cryptocurrency or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges by the Central Bank of Nigeria

The ban has been described by many Nigerians as an attack on the youth, who, like their contemporaries in developed countries, deal in cryptocurrency.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had on Friday warned deposit money banks, other financial institutions, non-bank financial institutions and local financial institutions against having transactions in cryptocurrency or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges

The apex bank also threatened severe regulatory sanctions on institutions that may breach its directive.

Actress and Master of Ceremony, Nancy Isime in a tweet accused President Muhammadu Buhari of constantly attacking the youth with his policies.

“Dear #Buhari banning Cryptocurrency just shows how archaic you are, and how your only focus is to fight the youths. Bitcoin stays and I don’t think there’s anything you can do about that,” her tweet read.

“I love my generation. Soon there won’t be need to deal with banks anymore we would surely find a way. They just made us more innovative. Crypto #Buhari,” Jeff Barnes, a Twitter user said.

Another Twitter user, Bello Shagari, tweeted, “While the world is moving forward, Nigeria is moving backwards. While everyone celebrates their future we are left with celebrating our past. The new policy against cryptocurrency is another suppression of the technology-driven younger generation. New generational leadership is needed.”

Some notables Nigerians have also come out to condemn the decision of the apex bank, stating that it is not a thoughtful decision because crypto currency has largely grow the Nigerian economy.

Among those who reacted to this ban is a former lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, who advised the Federal Government to take its time to rethink the decision as it largely concerns the economy.

He said, “It is a universal knowledge that decisions or policy regarding finance or economy should never be hasty. CBN should better not be in a hurry to make such hasty decisions.”

Also, Omokri, warned Buhari that making Nigerians poorer can never stop the next protest that may erupt in the country again.

Omokori also wondered how the CBN could be so “daft” as to shut down a money market like the cryptocurrency which brings in millions into the economy.

“How can you shut down a money market like cryptocurrency, that brings in tens of millions of dollars into your economy at the time when you are in a recession and need every penny you can get? Buhari should know that he cannot stop another #EndSARS protest by making Nigerians poorer,” Omokri fumed.