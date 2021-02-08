Williams Babalola

A Nigerian cryptocurrency scammer has been exposed by a United States YouTuber, Pleasant Green, in an 11-minute long video posted on YouTube

According to Green, the Nigerian scammer uses social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to swindle unsuspecting foreigners of their money.

The YouTuber revealed that he noticed one Facebook comment section where a user referred people to one @maria_dana1100 on Instagram and says she (the Instagram user) is helping people make money into their Cash App, a crypto wallet where bitcoin is traded.

He said he decided to message the Instagram user and the scammer replied him saying, “We will help you make money into your cash app account. We are going to help you with $2000, one-time payment, and also put you in a line of payment where you get $300 a month.”

The Youtuber further said, “And so then a couple of minutes go by and I get a cash-out payment and the amount of $2000. She just sent me a stupid graphic on Instagram. Yeah, a nice Photoshop work, Dana. But she said I need to pay a $200 fee to process the $2000 payment.”

He then said after two weeks Dana reached out to him and asked him to verify or enable Bitcoin on his Cash App, adding that she will sign into his Cash App and load in bitcoin from her company’s wallet to his Cash App Bitcoin and then make the money ($2000—$3000) available to him.

In a bid to trick Dana and capture her IP Information, Pleasant Green sent a link to her that would later redirect her to another website which later revealed that Dana, whose Instagram flaunts pictures of a white woman is a Nigerian.

The YouTuber said he confronted Dana about his location and urged him to provide information on how he learned how to scam people.

He quoted Dana saying, “A percentage of Nigerians use this scam, you see people buy cars, homes, raise a family with scam money. Some people are just lucky. There is no good work here. There are many ways to make it big with scams. If you are lucky.”

“I go around on Facebook pages and tell people to contact someone if they want money… and that’s the real work, if they can message you on Instagram, then you are a step closer.”

Explaining what happens next if someone provides his cash app login, Dana said, “I will make you log out, that’s all. You won’t be able to get back to your old account as cash app will redirect you to a new one. Once you are out, I remove your Gmail and change your cash pin.”

Dana, who had admitted to being a Nigerian male, explained that bitcoin is exchanged for naira on the Luno app and then transferred to bank accounts.