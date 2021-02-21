Following in the footsteps of Afrojuju musician, Sir Shina Peters who reacted to claims that he refused to raise Damilare, a son he allegedly had with Funmi Martins, late Nollywood actress an television presenter, who died as a nursing mother in 2002, Nollywood actress, Mide Martins is also reacting to allegations that she abandoned her step brother, Damilare.

Taking to her social media, Mide explained that her reason for not addressing the allegation earlier on, was because she believes it is a family issue and should be handled as such rather than make it a public issue.

“I didn’t want to say anything about this all the while because I believe it’s a family issue which should rather be settled amicably between ourselves rather than being dragged on social media. Anyone who knows me very well would know that I am a private person.

“I personally do not really like sharing or celebrating on social media some things relating to my family like the annual remembrance ceremony of my late mother #FunmiMartins which I duly observe every year in honor of her memory.

“When my mum late Funmi Martins passed away 19yrs ago my whole world was shattered, devastated, crumbled, broken, lonely without anyone’s support. How I managed to survive through the storm is only by the special grace of God. Damilare was living with my grandma back then in Abeokuta and I was doing all that I could to take care of him until a few years ago when she also passed on and Damilare was taken away to live with my uncle.

“I had requested custody of my brother Damilare several times even before grandma died but was denied. Damilare is my blood brother It is not possible for me to neglect him but there’s much more to this story than you all know which I’m sorry I will not go into details because it’s a family matter.

“I am not a heartless person. Despite the fact that I don’t have it all, the little I have I give wholeheartedly. However, I just want to ask for a favor!! Can Damilare be finally released to me? Can I have my brother Damilare? I promise to take good care of him in my own little way.

“May God help me so. Thank you everyone!! God bless every family out there.”

