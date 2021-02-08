Announcing his appearance on its Facebook page ahead of its thanksgiving service/event, the church revealed that the event will be an auspicious one.

Whatever genre of song Davido decides to go with, the Lagos based church is more than happy to welcome him in their midst.

“It’s going to be an auspicious event. A day of Thanksgiving, a day where a lot is going to happen, a day to appreciate and support people, a day to give God all the Glory and adoration,” one of the posts read.

“Join us this Sunday as we celebrate with dignitaries to make the world a peaceful place for you and I.”

In an another post, accompanied by the event’s flyer, the church said the programme would help promote peaceful co-existence. It added that the event would also appreciate those who have supported the growth of the ministry.

“On Sunday, February 14th, the servant of God will be celebrating with dignitaries to mark the auspicious event tagged ‘Living in a peaceful world’. On this day he is going to appreciate and support people who has in one way support and make the ministry grow,” it added.

The single father of three girls will be performing at the event alongside gospel singer, Tope Alabi. Per Stefson, world peace president, Denmark, is also expected to grace the programme as the special guest.

The Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church is founded by Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, who is the primate of the ministry.