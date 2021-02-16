Major-General Bashir Magashi, the Minister of Defence, has commissioned a 21-man committee on the reforms of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Minister who spoke during the inauguration on Monday gave the committee a 10 – point terms of reference as contained in the Convening Order.

According to a statement by the media aide to the minister, Mohammed Abdulkadri, Magashi told the committee to address the perceived administrative and operational gaps in the military sector, adding that it must be refined and clearly defined in compliance with the current global acceptable 21st century standards.

The statement titled, ‘Minister of Defence inaugurates committee to facilitate the reforms of the ministry of defence and the armed forces of Nigeria’ read:

“The minister of defence further tasked the committee under the chairmanship of Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Umaru (retd.), to see their assignment as a patriotic call to national service and the need to play their roles in defence of the country’s territorial integrity against the infractions of the insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.”

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari was optimistic that the recommendations of the committee at the end of their assignment would drive his campaign promise to return the military to its rightful place of global reckoning.

In his remarks, the chairman of the inaugurated committee assured the minister of defence that the members would bring their huge experiences and expertise to bear in the discharge of their assigned task.

According to Umar, teamwork, dedication and commitment will be their watchword within the ambit of national realities.

Members of the reform committee include a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Oluseyi Petinrin (retd.), Lt. Gen. Chikadibia Obiakor (retd.), former Assistant Secretary-General Office of Military Affairs UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations, New York, Alhaji Goni Aji; former Head of Service, Rear Admiral A. Adedeji (retd.), Maj.Gen. AM Jibril (retd.) and Rear Admiral F. Akpan; Special Adviser, Technical, to the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Jibrin (retd.); Rear J. Ajani (retd.), and others.

