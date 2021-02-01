Media entrepreneur and publisher of Ovation International, Dele Momodu is wondering at the rationale behind the denial of the Igbos the highest office in the land, the presidency.

Momodu is therefore questioning why Igbos are being denied presidency and other key positions in Nigeria, including the position of IGP.

He pointed out that no man will easily accept being treated the way the Igbos are being treated in their own country, adding that, “If you don’t trust them and they say they want to go, why are you then stopping them?”

He also said that Igbos are doing great things in Nigeria and abroad yet have been denied key positions in Nigerian leadership.

Many Nigerians have continued to argue for a case against the nepotism that has characterized President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration which has caused a lot of disaffection among the populace and further dividing the country along ethnic lines.

In his Christmas Day message of 2020, Revd Father Mathew Kukah, the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, lamented about the that nepotism that has become a re urging decimal of Buhari’s administration, adding that if a non northern Muslim were president and dies a fraction of what Buhari has been up to, there could have been a coup or war in the country.

Similarly, in June 2020, eminent socio-cultural leaders from southern and middle-belt Nigeria sued the President for N50 billion over marginalisation of the people of the region in the appointments to security, quasi-security agencies and “strategic agencies” of government.

A few days after the appointment of new service chiefs, the immediate past president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo expressed shock and disappointment at Buhari’s exclusion of an Igbo in the appointment of the new Service Chiefs.

Nwodo insinuated that Buhari’s action was an obvious expression of disdain for the Ndigbo people and a statement that suggests that no Igbo is fit to head any Nigerian security agency.

Nwodo reacting to the announcement, said, “Gen Buhari, thanks for making us in Igboland feel, once more, that we are not fit to head any of the Security services.” http://thestreetjournal.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/lindaikejiblogofficial_video_1612178004782.mp4

