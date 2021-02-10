Williams Babalola

A member of the World Health Organisation mission to China, Peter Daszak has warned that the US intelligence on the origin of COVID-19 is unreliable.

Daszak sounded this note of warning on Wednesday having doubt the transparency of the probe. The mission ended on Tuesday with am unclear result on the source of the virus. While US called for a robust probe, China insisted that the issued should not be politicised.

Daszak, who himself is a member of the WHO mission, in his tweet directed at US President Joe Biden, warned that the report given on the origin of the pandemic was questionable and should not be taken seriously.

“President Joe Biden has to look tough on China. Please don’t rely too much on US intel: increasingly disengaged under Trump & frankly wrong on many aspects.”

Daszak also disclosed that they worked “flat out under the most politically charged environment possible.”

His comments were linked to an article referencing US state department comments which cast doubt over the transparency of China’s co-operation with the WHO mission.

State Department spokesman, Ned Price, announced the White House’a support for the investigation but shared concern that China is concealing information.

Asked if China had fully cooperated with the WHO team, Price told reporters: “I think the jury’s still out.”

Daszak heads US-based non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, which monitors epidemic outbreaks and has partnered for more than a decade with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on joint research of COVID-19.

He has been one of the most vocal advocates of a natural origin. Last year, he stated that the theory of a leak from the Wuhan lab is politically motivated and a lie by former President Donald Trump