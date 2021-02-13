Ayodeji Adeloju, a Divisional Police Officer, DPO, attached to Igbon Police Station in the Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State, Ayodeji Adepoju, allegedly shot and injured a member of the Oyo State Security Network Agency known as Amotekun on Friday.

Some herdsmen’s cattle destroyed the crops of a farmer in Gambari while they were grazing. The aggrieved farmer was said to have reported the case to Amotekun in the area and got the herdsmen arrested.

But some of the herdsmen were said to have reported the case to the DPO who ordered the arrest of the two Amotekun operatives, Jenyo and Olatunji Mayowa because according to the DPO, Amotekun was not set up to arrest herdsmen but to go after armed robbers.

The unit Commander of Amotekun in the area, Araoye Amoo, was said to have gone to the police station with his men to secure the release of the two officials.

He was discussing with the station guard when the DPO stormed out of his office and reportedly collected a gun from a policeman and shot one of the Amotekun men in the leg.

The DPO claimed that he overheard the Amotekun corps say they were coming to the station to kill him

The unit commander said one of the Amotekun corps who escaped from the scene was pursued and disarmed.

Araoye said the police checked and discovered that the gun which was forcefully collected from the Amotekun was not even loaded. The unit commander said all the guns which his men carried to the station were not loaded because they did not go there to fight but to secure the release of those arrested.

The Amotekun commandant in Oyo State, Col Olayinka Olayanju (retd), confirmed the incident adding that the injured Amotekun official had been taken to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso for treatment.



Meanwhile, thePolice Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, later said in a statement the Fulani reported that some Amotekun operatives wanted to set their settlement on fire and some policemen who were deployed there brought the Amotekun men to the police station.

He was however silent on the shooting of the Amotekun operative.

