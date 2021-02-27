Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, the spokesperson of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has been arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS, for calling the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) a failure.

On Friday, Tanko-Yakasai expressed frustration at the news of the abduction of 317 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Jangebe, Zamfara state, via a tweet.

“Clearly, we as [the] APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign,” he had tweeted.

Hours later, the whereabouts of Ganduje’s spokesman became known. But in a tweet on Saturday, an official of the Kano state government said Tanko-Yakasai is with the secret police.

“Alhamdulillahi we just confirmed @dawisu is at DSS office,” the official tweeted.

Alhamdulillahi we just confirmed @dawisu is at DSS office — Abubakar (@sadeqhenry) February 27, 2021

The DSS, is yet to comment on the development.

Tanko-Yakasai is a well known critic of the failures of the ruling party despite being a member of the party, particularly of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Last year, Ganduje suspended him for criticising Buhari.

At the height of the demonstrations against police brutality in October, Ganduje’s aide asked the president to address the country over calls to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at the time.

“To speak to ur own ppl over issues that are bedevilling them has become something like a favour u’re doing to them. Over & over again, u cannot spare 5mins & address the nation to calm them down, the same people u went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, its heartbreaking,” Tanko-Yakasai wrote on his Twitter page.

He was later reinstated by Ganduje.

At another time, he blamed Arewa for the insecurity ravaging the north, especially when 43 farmers were beheaded Boko Haram terrorists in Zabarmari, Borno State.

Yakasai condemning the incident, lamented the non-cooperation of Northerners, who he said failed to speak up against killings and kidnappings in the north.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiun! 43 innocent souls lost for no reason, 43 families thrown into more darkness, 43 less farmers that will feed the nation, 43 new victims that have died in vain. 43 blood in the hands of those that are supposed to protect them.

“I blame arewa for tolerating this level of insecurity. By the time each and every household, in each and every state is engulfed in it, perhaps then we will wake up and defend ourselves against this barbaric attacks & kidnappings. Clearly, no end in sight. #ZabarmariMassacre. To even speak with one voice on the insecurity in the North is a challenge. We are not ready yet. #SecureNorth.”

Like this: Like Loading...