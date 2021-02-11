Williams Babalola

The Duchess of Sussex , Meghan Markle, has won a case she filed against a newspaper firm after a judge granted summary judgment in her favour over the newspaper publishing extracts of a private handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Mail on Sunday, a news outlet, had published the 2018 letter Markle sent to her father. She sued the newspaper publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited for invading her privacy.

The judge, Lord Justice Warby, ruled that “It was, in short, a personal and private letter. The majority of what was published was about the claimant’s own behaviour, her feelings of anguish about her father’s behaviour, as she saw it and the resulting rift between them. These are inherently private and personal matters.

“The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the Letter would remain private. The Mail Articles interfered with that reasonable expectation,” he wrote in the judgment.

The judge also ruled that the publication was an infringement of Markle’s copyright. He said an electronic draft of the letter “would inevitably be held to be the product of intellectual creativity sufficient to render it original in the relevant sense and to confer copyright on its author or authors.” Markle who is glad how the case went, she said, “After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanising practices. “These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they’ve been going on for far too long without consequence. For these outlets, it’s a game. For me and so many others, it’s real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep.” Markle appreciated her legal team’s effort and thanked her family and supporters for standing by her, “We all lose when misinformation sells more than truth, when moral exploitation sells more than decency, and when companies create their business model to profit from people’s pain. But for today, with this comprehensive win on both privacy and copyright, we have all won.” The court has picked March 2 to decide other matters relating to the case but ruled that the aspect of privacy in the case will not be put on trial again.

