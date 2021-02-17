The first lady of Anambra State, Ebele Obiano, has shared a video online after she received the second dose of the COVID19 vaccine in the United States of America.

It will be recalled that in January, Mrs Obiano joined the growing number of Nigerians getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Just like the first time, she received a jab of it while sitting in her car. She said she was asked to wait to see if she was going to react negatively to the vaccine.

Ebele Obiano said that getting the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is a mark to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine against negative speculations about it.

She said it is to show the people of Anambra in particular and Nigerians in general that it is safe to take the vaccine.

“I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about,” she said.

Ebele Obiano also confirmed in the live video that Nigeria has not commenced the distribution of coronavirus vaccine.

Among other Nigerians to have taken the vaccine abroad is a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who received the first and second doses in the United Arab Emirate.

Watch the video of Mrs Obiano after taking the second jab below:

