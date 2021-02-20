Bawa, who was appointed by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on February 16, 2021, was on Grade Level 13 and a Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent.

Punch reports that Bawa and his course mates were given letters of promotion with immediate effect, on Friday.

With the new promotion, Bawa is now qualified to take on the new job.

Bawa and his mates who are part of the pioneer Course 1 of the EFCC Cadet Officers were supposed to have been promoted over a year ago but their promotions were being delayed by the police-led leadership of the commission.

According to an anonymous source, “Bawa and his course mates have been promoted to Level 14. Hopefully, this will put to rest the controversy surrounding his eligibility for the role of EFCC chairman. I agree that the promotion should have been effected before his appointment was announced as this would have prevented unnecessary controversies. The truth is that he has been overdue for promotion.”

This move comes amid a lawsuit challenging Bawa’s qualification for the job. A lawyer, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, subsequently filed a suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to stop the Senate confirmation of Bawa.