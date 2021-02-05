Akinwale Aboluwade

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Ibadan Zonal Office, said on Friday that it arrested some suspected internet fraudsters in their hideout at Wisdom Estate, Akobo area of Ibadan.

The Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren , said the early morning operation resulted in the arrest of seven suspects who are between 17 and 29 years old.

The suspect’s names are Sodiq Oluwasegun, Opeyemi Jamiu, Babatunde Damilare, Adisa Babatunde, Abayomi Taofeek, Oluyemi Kayode and Ambrose Timothy.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, said their arrests followed series of intelligence on the alleged criminal activities of the syndicate.

Items recovered from the suspected fraudsters are include a Lexus RX350 SUV, laptops, different models of expensive iPhones and several documents containing false pretenses.

The suspects, Uwujaren said, would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

In a related development, Oyelakin Babatunde was on Thursday sentenced to four months of community service for cheating by Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan. The 32-year-old Babatunde, who claims to be a fashion designer, was arrested in September 2020 for allegedly obtaining money by false pretense from unsuspecting foreigners through Amazon and iTunes gift cards as well as Western Union and MoneyGram money transfer. The offence that was allegedly committed contravenes Section 421 of the Criminal Code cap 38, laws of Oyo State, 2000 and punishable under the same section. The accused person pleaded guilty to the one count charge brought against him by the EFCC. Aside the jail term, the court also ordered him to restitute the sum of £950 (Nine Hundred and Fifty British Pounds) to his victims and forfeit his Lexus Rs350, one silver Hp Laptop, one white Iphone 11, one golden iPhone wrist watch and one black Nokia phone to the Federal Government.

