Akinwale Aboluwade

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Ibadan Zonal Office said on Wednesday that it arrested 39 suspected internet fraudsters, also known as ‘ Yahoo-Yahoo Boys ’ in separate operations in Osun and Ogun states on Tuesday.

Recall that a violent protest trailed the arrest of some suspected internet fraudsters by the EFCC in parts of Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Tuesday.

In all, a total of 10 suspects were arrested in Ilesha, Osun State, while 29 others were reportedly arrested in different locations at Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

Those arrested at Ilesha are Oyesoji Tosin, Olaniyi Emmanuel, Samson Ojo, Sodiq Sunkanmi, Kolawole Abiodun, Oluwole Gbenga, Olajuyigbe Olamide, Oyebanji Olabisi Temitope, Ayoola Oluwafemi, and Oluwatobiloba Gbadamosi.

Those arrested at Ago-Iwoye include Emmanuel Lawal, Kareem Olamide, Adekunle Kehinde Salawu, Bella Tijesu, Aderibigbe Adedoyin, Anifowose Hammed, Lateef Adetayo, Busari Oluwatobi, Tobi Adeyemi, Gabriel Obisesan, Oluwole Olasunkanmi and Odetola Samson.

Others are Farouq Dosu, Ayilara Akindeji, Ademola Adedare, Ishola Adeleke, Alex Olasunmade, Idowu Abolaji, Okegbenro Idris, Akinlolu Akintunde, Oshoboke Shashaeniyan, Adeyemi Opeyemi, Oluwatoyin Olutekunbi, Albert Charles, Olawuyi Olanrewaju, Tunde Adekoya, Gbolahan Olalekan, Alade Oluwasegun and Ajanaku Qudus.

Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, said the suspects were arrested after series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include seven cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and several documents containing false presences.

Uwujaren said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

It will be recalled that last week on Friday, the EFCC announced that it arrested some suspected internet fraudsters in their hideout at Wisdom Estate, Akobo area of Ibadan.