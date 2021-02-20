Williams Babalola

Egypt ‘s Dar Al-Ifta, the national body responsible for issuing religious rulings, have announced that the state is free to enforce birth control laws.

The commission said it has no objection to the planned regulation of birth rate in the country.

“Islam differentiates between preventing pregnancy and abortion , and it permits the former if there is a fear that a large number of children will not be able to be looked after. Birth control because of fear of hardship is not forbidden by Islam because it is a matter of considering the consequences of having many children.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has warned citizens repeatedly about the danger of population growth, stressing that the matter is very important for “a better and more prosperous” country. “Trust me, having more than two children is a big problem,” he said at a recent event.

Egypt is one of the most populous countries in the Arab world with a total of 101.5 million citizens, according to official data. The North African country’s population is predicted to reach 153.7 million by 2050.

Egypt has been pushing to educate people in rural areas on birth control and family planning in a bid to slow a population growth rate in the region.

In 2016, Egypt saw the birth of more than 2.6 million babies, the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS announced.

Ousted President Hosni Mubarak and his wife Suzanne set up a population control program decades ago but this is the first time the government says it is motivated by concern that rapid expansion saps the economy.