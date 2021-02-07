The Ekiti state government has filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, over the dismissal of a police officer, who got pregnant out of wedlock.

It would be recalled that Omolola Olajide was sacked after she was discovered to be six months pregnant out of wedlock.

The police had announced her dismissal in a wireless message with reference number CJ:4161/EKS/IY/Vol.2/236, DTO:181330/01/2021.

Reacting to the sack, the state government, through the Attorney-General, Olawale Fapohunda, filed a suit with reference number FHC/AD/CS/8/2021 at the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti Judicial Division, praying the court to nullify Omolola’s dismissal on grounds that it is unconstitutional

A press statement released by the Special Assistant to the AG on Media, Olalekan Suleman, reads in part

“Fapohunda has reviewed the said Police Regulations and found several provisions in violation of sections 37 and 42 of the Constitution the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) as well as several regional and international treaties to which Nigeria is a party including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“The suit seeks a determination of whether by the combined provisions of Sections 37 and 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and Articles 2, 3, 5, 18(3) and 19 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the provisions of Section 127 of Police Act and Regulation Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 are not unconstitutional, null and void”.

According to the Attorney-General, the state government is committed to the eradication of all forms of discrimination against women in public and private life and as such had enacted several laws including the Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2020 (as amended), and enabled policies aimed at protecting the rights of women in Ekiti State.

The state is also seeking an order nullifying Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations and an order of perpetual injunction restraining the IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Ekiti Commissioner of Police and the PSC from implementing the said provisions.

