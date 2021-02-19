Williams Babalola

Texas Governor Greg Abbott , has revealed that power has been restored to more homes and businesses on Thursday.

Although hundreds of thousands of others are yet to get power, Abbot said all power generating plants in the state were back online.

Over the week, Texas was hit by a deadly blast of winter that overwhelmed the electrical grid and left millions shivering in the cold.

As at Wednesday, about 3 million homes in Texas didn’t have power but on Thursday, only 325,000 homes and businesses remained without power because of downed lines and other issues after the ferocious winter storm and cold snap.

Energy operators and state leaders have been widely condemned by the people of Texas and other concerned people for what was described as lack of preparedness. The freezing temperatures began four days ago and affected even water supply and other necessities.

The governor has ordered all electricity-generating companies in the state to emulate companies in colder states by preparing for colder days and to “winterize” their facilities to be able to stand excess cold.

“What happened this week to our fellow Texans is absolutely unacceptable and can never be replicated again,” Abbott told an afternoon news conference.

The extreme weather was blamed for the deaths of more than four dozen people in Texas, some while trying to keep warm. In the Houston area, one family died from carbon monoxide as their car idled in their garage. A woman and her three grandchildren were killed in a fire that authorities said might have been caused by a fireplace they were using.

During an afternoon press conference, Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, disclosed that the number of homes without power in her county had fallen to 20,000 from 1.4 million a few nights ago.

She, however, warned Houston residents to prepare for the worst.

“The lights may be on, but we’re not quite yet out of the dark, we’re not quite yet out of all the challenges. We’re not through this yet.

“The grid is still fragile. There is more cold weather coming tonight. So that’s going to put pressure on these power plants that have just come back on.”

Adding to the state’s misery, the weather jeopardised drinking water systems. Authorities urged that the people should ensure that they don’t drink tap water without boiling it.

Water pressure dropped after lines froze, and because many people left faucets dripping to prevent pipes from icing over, said Toby Baker, executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.