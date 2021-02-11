Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (SAN), has said that the federal government can’t be intimidated to obey the court order to unfreeze bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS campaigners.

On October 15, 2020, Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), directed banks to place a Post-No-Debit order on the accounts of 20 persons linked to the #EndSARS campaign.

Three weeks after, Mike Aondoakaa, counsel to the (CBN), obtained an ex parte order from the federal high court in Abuja to freeze the bank accounts of the #EndSARS campaigners for a period of 90 days. At the expiration of the 90-day order on February 2,2021, the CBN moved to extend the period but later withdrew the application on Wednesday.

It was on this note that Ahmed Mohammed, a judge of the federal high court in Abuja, ordered the unfreezing of the bank accounts of the campaigners.

But speaking on Channels TV, Malami said the federal government’s decision not to unfreeze the bank accounts of the #Endsars campaigners immediately, is because it is still weighing options as allowed by the law on such matters.

“The decision to comply with the court order or not is not a decision that is a product of intimidation; government cannot be intimidated, government cannot in anyway be compromised as far as the exercise of its constitutional powers are concerned but that does not mean the government is perpetually inconsiderate.

“The bottom-line is that the public interest matters most in whatever decision the government arrives at as far as compliance or non-compliance with the orders or judgments of the court are concerned. Intimidation is out of it, threats are out of it, constitutionality is the bottom-line.”

“We need to take in a lot of factors with particular reference to the compliance with the court order and within the context of striking a balance, the options that are available are multiple,” Malami said.

“One, the consideration of or a possibility of wholehearted compliance with the court order; that is, comprehensive, unconditional compliance with the order relating with the unfreezing of the #EndSARS account.

“But, that does not take away the right of government to give a further consideration when the need arises. A consideration for example, of excising the right of appeal against the order, of excising a right of appeal against the order if the need arises coupled with the right of stay of execution of the order or perhaps, application of variation of order among others.

“While the government has chosen to exercise those rights and indeed an appeal of variation of the court order or an appeal for setting aside the order or perhaps stay of execution of the order, you cannot within the context of the rule of law adjudge the government as operating in breach of the order.

“It all depends on the prevailing circumstances. It is the prevailing circumstances that determine what decisions, what provision, what direction the party involved in the suit or the party affected by the order will consider as the next line of action to take.

