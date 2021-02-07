Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a representative of civil society on the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate, has revealed that the camera found by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, over three months ago, is yet to be handed over to the panel.

Fashola, had on Sunday, October 25, 2020, while conducting a tour of the toll plaza alongside governors and ministers from the South-West, supposedly discovered a camera at the toll plaza five days after the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters by soldiers.

He subsequently gave the camera covered in a handkerchief to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who promised to hand it over to the judicial panel.

Fashola had told Sanwo-Olu, “I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe.”

The lawyer also said that the Lagos State Government and the Chief Pathologist of the state were also yet to appear before the panel.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria told Punch that, “The Lagos State Government has been summoned by the Panel and it is yet to appear, to offer its own testimony of the accounts of 20th October, 2020.

“The Governor of Lagos State in an open broadcast, promised to hand over a camera picked up by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, to the Panel. That has not happened.

“The Nigerian Army made very serious allegations against the Lagos State Government during its testimony, on the incident at the Lekki Toll Plaza, which are yet to be responded to.

“Allegations have been made against the company responsible for the Bill Boards at the Admiralty Toll Plaza, as to who did and why electricity was switched off on 20th October, 2020, prior to the invasion by the Army. The company is yet to appear before the Panel.

“Summons have been issued for the appearance and testimony of the Chief Pathologist of Lagos State, to appear and to tender autopsy reports of deaths and CCTV footages of all mortuaries in Lagos State, from 20th October, 2020. They are yet to appear before the Panel.”

