He is a man of many firsts. A professor of reproductive endocrinology, he led a team of like minds to pioneer the Intro Vitro Fertilization, IVF program in Nigeria and successfully delivered the first known test tube baby in Africa in 1986. And only recently, became the first black man to be elected into the executive council of the International Federation of Fertility Societies, IFFS. The election also makes 70 year old Ashiru, the Secretary General of the New Jersey, United States-based IFFS. Dr Dapo Ashiru who has over 34 years of experience in the management of infertility cases and IVF procedures, speaks to The Street Journal about his work and the importance of gestational carriers.

What does it feel like to be a pioneer in the field of IVF

I suppose it has to do with destiny. My mother was one of the pioneer nursing sisters in Western Nigeria who operated a maternity centre and baby clinic when she retired from government work. I saw how she handled pregnant women and issues of fertility and I got interested. When I finished medical school and needed to do my post graduate, there were two main subject areas that interested me; anatomy and obstetrics. Anatomy because it was a subject that I enjoyed a great deal and even taught my classmates. But by the time I got to the clinical year, I discovered that I liked the reproductive side of obstetrics and the reason wasn’t farfetched.

How did the journey to becoming an authority in IVF begin?

I was approached by the College of Medicine, Idi Araba, my alma mater, to lecture on anatomy and they were ready to send me on a Post-Graduate training. Unknown to me, the professor that invited me for the post graduate training was an external examiner from the United Nations. I thought I was actually going to work with him but he had other plans. He wanted me to work with one of his protégés who had an ambition to get a Nobel prize in medicine. So I traveled to America for the Post-Graduate training and to also work with this young professor by name, Charles Blake whose line of work was interestingly, in reproductive endocrinology. This was at the very early stage when the revolution was just occurring in this area of re-production, both experimental and human, therefore, little was known about this area of reproduction. This was in 1977. It was known that women ovulated but the mechanism that controlled it was unknown at that time. It was only known that a hormone came from the brain that stimulates one but not how it is done. That was the focus of the re-search and it was this research that was now been applied in test tube babies to cause multiple ovulation in human. I did it first in experimental animal. By the time I was done with my PhD in record time, the Rockefeller foundation gave me a grant on my return to Nigeria to continue with my research.

Did your IVF breakthrough happen in Nigeria or during your research?

Shortly before I came back after my PhD in 1980, Louise Brown (known for being the first human to have been born after conception by in vitro fertilization) had just been born in London in 1978. But before that, Patrick Step-toe and Robert Edwards (both of who developed the procedure later known as IVF, leading to the birth of Louis Brown), already had their first success in 1976. Unfortunately, it was an ectopic pregnancy. That was what made the US and other countries to put a ban on that sort of experiment. When I was leaving the US in 1979 to Nigeria, that was when the ban was lifted and consequently, the US had their first successful IVF in 1981, while Australia had theirs in 1980. After the success of Louise Brown, seeing that she was a healthy and normal child, every other country decided to cash in on that process. The breakthrough was supposed to have been in 1984 unfortunately, she didn’t deliver, the pregnancy got aborted. The first proper IVF was in 1986 but the lady was a nursing sister who wanted to remain anonymous up till today. The one that eventually talked about her experience publicly came in 1989.

How did Nigerians react to this new found way of helping women get pregnant?

They were naturally, quite skeptical; people didn’t believe in it, they didn’t think it was possible. In fact, some of my colleagues reported me and my team to the medical council not minding that the British Association of Anatomy gave one of my team members a gold medal award for that research. They wondered how we wanted to take on a research that only England had succeeded in doing. It became a huge press issue. Eventually the medical council apologized to me and my team but we became a bit more careful, only announcing our successes at international meetings where it was well appreciated. By 1999, some people started to lay claim as being pioneers to the IVF in Nigeria but by then, many people in Nigeria had already started having the procedure to have babies.

How would you quantify your success rate?

It has been impressive. We strive for 100 per cent for every patient that comes in here and we achieve that by making sure that all the necessary tests are carried out. We also run a high-risk obstetrics antenatal care centre to prevent the issue of conception getting terminated by carelessness or ignorance at other antenatal care centres. This is so that even if there was an abortion at 22/23 weeks, the baby will be put in a special incubator and respirator to live.

IVF awareness is on the increase but many who are interested in it cannot afford it because of the high cost. Why is IVF expensive?

The drugs aren’t ordinary; they are quite expensive because they are made from humans. The process is technologically based thereby making the equipment expensive. Interestingly, those equipment become obsolete within three to five years, so you have to keep changing them other-wise your success rate won’t improve.

What age is the oldest woman who has ever received IVF treatment in your clinic?

57 years and she had twins. She is a Liberian and this is despite the fact that she is past menopause. Every woman can have a baby, the limitation is money. Some that can’t carry their own babies get surrogates to that for them.

In this part of the world, many still shy away from surrogacy

Well people are getting to be very open to it now. They now understand that it isn’t only when something is wrong with your womb that you resort to surrogacy but also when you have cardiac problems or health problems that prevents you from carrying your own child. It doesn’t mean that you are infertile.

Has any of your patients been open to a gestational carrier?

Of course, several, more than I can count and we do provide such gestational carriers. We make the suggestions depending on what your medical records say and advice you appropriately. But the decision ultimately lies with you.

Apparently, you had a stint with the Navy at some point in your career

Not many people know this. I did my national youth service with the Nigerian Navy as the medical officer of the Nigerian flagship then called NNS Nigeria. I was a surgeon-Lieutenant that is, the rank of a Captain in the army. I had already passed the commissioning interview and was waiting to finish Youth Service and get commissioned. But I realized that if I remained a surgeon officer, I would never be able to head the Navy as it wasn’t my primary line of work. Only those who are trained seamen have the privilege of becoming Surgeon-General. So, I left.

