Akinwale Aboluwade

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC , Ibadan Zonal Office, said it has secured the conviction of a former Deputy Chief Registrar of the Oyo State High Court, Mutiat Omobola Adio.

Adio was convicted after pleading guilty to a fresh charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretense and issuance of dishonored cheque contrary to Sections 419 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000 and Section 1 (1) (b) of the Dishonored Cheque (Offences) Act, Cap. D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC said that Adio was alleged to have obtained a 2000 Model Toyota Pathfinder SUV valued at N1, 500,000 (One Million and Five Hundred Thousand Naira) from one Fabunmi Samuel of Fatai Olanrewaju Motors by pretending to him that it would be paid once the cheque she issued him in the said value is presented to her bank.

The victim released the said vehicle to her but the cheque was dishonoured within three months of issuance for insufficient funds in the account. Upon arraignment on January 30, 2018, the defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charges but reportedly turned round to plead guilty after a plea bargain agreement leading to the amendment of the charge. Justice Owolabi thereafter pronounced the defendant guilty of the offence and sentenced her to three years in prison. The court also ordered the ex registrar to restitute to her victim, Fabunmi Samuel of Fatai Olanrewaju Motors the sum of N500,000 (Five hundred thousand naira) in addition to the sum of N1,000,000 (One million naira) she had previously paid in restitution of the victim. With the latest development, Adio had a total of three convictions having previously been jailed twice for fraud on May 18, 2018, with initial seven years imprisonment for obtaining N9.2 million from one Abiodun Olonade, a Nigerian resident in Ireland, by false pretence. Also, on March 6, 2020 she was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for stealing the sum of N22,375,913 (Twenty-two million, three hundred and seventy-five thousand, nine hundred and thirteen naira), from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

