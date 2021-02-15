Daily NewsRecent News

Ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri names daughter after ex president Jonathan

Reno Omokri
Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri and his wife have welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl whom they have named after former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Breaking the news, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,  took to Twitter to congratulate Reno and his wife on the birth of their fourth child.

Reno Omokri welcomes 4th child with his wife, a baby girl named after former President?Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

He also revealed the couple named their baby daughter, Ebele, after former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

In his congratulatory message, Atiku wrote:

“I congratulate @renoomokri and his wife on the birth early this morning of their daughter, Ebele, named after former President @GEJonathan.”

“Reno has always shown a loyal spirit and when he offers friendship, that relationship is solid. I pray that his newborn child will display this virtue that her father epitomizes. Once again, congratulations and may Almighty Allah bless mother and child.”

Reno Omokri, who already has three children, two twin boys, and a daughter, served as the Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria during his tenure.

During this time, he was known for using social media to conduct surveys and project the developments undertaken by the Nigerian Government.

Reno Omokri has always been described as that Special Assistant who remained loyal to Jonathan after he left office.

 

