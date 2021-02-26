Williams Babalola

Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel, confirmed Geddert’a death hours after announcing his charges during a news conference.

A release from Nessel’s office said that the 63-year-old was facing charges that included human trafficking, criminal sexual conduct and lying to a peace officer. The former coach, who was charged with 24 felonies in connection with the abuse of young gymnasts, had been expected to turn himself in and be arraigned on Thursday afternoon.

“My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life. This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved,” Nessel said in a statement.

Geddert was the former owner of Michigan’s famed Twistars Gymnastics Club. It was one of the places Larry Nassar, the disgraced former gymnastics physician, had admitted to sexually abusing young female athletes. Twistars has since been sold and renamed.

Nessel said, “It is alleged that John Geddert used force, fraud, and coercion against the young athletes that came to him for gymnastics training, for financial benefit to him.

“The victims suffer from disordered eating including bulimia and anorexia, suicide attempts and self-harm, excessive physical conditioning, repeatedly being forced to perform even when injured, extreme emotional abuse and physical abuse including sexual assault.”

The alleged offenses stretch from 2008 to 2016, CNN reports.

A press release from Nessel’s office said Geddert engaged in verbal, physical and sexual abuse against multiple young women.