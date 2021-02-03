The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today at their Lagos office, grilled a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari over alleged illegal financial dealings.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, had on January 26, 2021, ordered the final forfeiture of funds belonging to Yari domiciled in Zenith and Polaris Banks.

While $56, 056.75 was lodged in Polaris Bank, N12.9 million, N11.2m, $303m, N217, 388.04 and $311.8m were kept in different Zenith Bank accounts in the name of Yari and his companies.

The judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, held that the former governor had not shown good cause why the order sought by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should not be granted.

The ICPC had instituted a suit, praying the court for the former governor to show cause why the money under investigation should not be forfeited to the federal government. The anti-graft agency had alleged that the funds were proceeds of unlawful activity.

It accused Yari of illicitly taking the money from the state’s coffers while he was governor. According to the commission, the victim of the alleged crime is the Zamfara government and by extension the Federal Government of Nigeria and innocent taxpayers which include judges of courts across Nigeria.

It alleged that the former governor used the two companies to launder money in the state account.

In his arguments, Yari said there was no case of prima facie against him before the interim order of forfeiture was granted. The former governor said the action negated the principle of fair hearing. Yari, who claimed he was rich before becoming the governor of the state, urged the court to dismiss the interim order earlier granted against him.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed that the ex- governor was grilled at the Lagos office of the commission, adding that he has been released to go home.

In 2019, with only two days left to vacate office, Yari had paid himself and his deputy N525 million two days to handover

