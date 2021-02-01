Luke Phibion Masamvu, the Zimbabwean lawmaker who represented Mutasa North constituency has died from Covid-19.

The former legislator who was a well-known businessman in Marondera, Bindura and Manicaland Province, died on Saturday, January 3o, at the age of 62 and left behind 79 children and 12 wives.

Mourners are gathered at the family’s Airedale Farm along the Rusape-Nyanga Highway. However, only 30 people are allowed to gather for the funeral Monday, 1 February, due to the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Family spokesperson and brother to the late businessman, John Masamvu told state media Iharare, that the family is devastated by the loss.

John said; “It is a very sad day for the entire Masamvu family. We have lost a big family man who also served his country in Parliament.

Zanu PF politician and youth, sport, arts and recreation deputy minister Tinoda Machakaire also said that Masamvu’s death was a huge loss to the nation.

Machakaire said; “I was really saddened to learn of the untimely passing on of the former honourable MP and businessman Cde LP Masamvu. I am praying for the family at this trying time. Losing a loved father is not easy at all, the wound never heals. My prayer for the family is that they find the strength to keep going.

Masamvu lost his parliamentary seat after he was defeated in the Zanu PF 2018 primary elections.

