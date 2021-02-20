Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on the federal government to rise up towards defending the lives and property of its people from the hands of insurgents. Fani-Kayode made the call during his visit to Sunday Igboho’s house on Thursday, in Ibadan. The former minister while describing Igboho as a freedom fighter, stated that he has shown to the world that Yorubas are not cowards, and further commended him for not retaliating when his house got burnt recently. In his response, Igboho said he is not against any tribe. He therefore charged Nigerians to also rise up and defend themselves from armed bandits. Fani-Kayode, however, pledged his support to Igboho in ensuring the safety of lives and property of Yoruba people.

