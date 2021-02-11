Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who was in the news a few days ago over his rumoured defection to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, has denied the defection rumour, insisting that he is still a member of the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Though we have had meetings across party lines and we are in a season of political consultation, I have not left the PDP,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

But the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello is saying otherwise, insisting that Fani-Kayode, has defected.

In a video shot during an APC event in Kogi and shared on Wednesday, Bello said the defection was one of his achievements as the head of the youth mobilisation committee for the party’s membership registration and revalidation.

“Our brother and friend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has joined our party in good faith. He is joining our party to come and add his own positive energy and make contributions to ensuring that APC is a party to beat.

“Remember, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress… Now he has decided to join our party, approached me and by the mandate giving to me by our party, I must not segregate,” the governor said.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, also reiterated his principal’s statement.

“It is a video and it is clear,” the commissioner said.

Shortly after the meeting on Monday with APC chieftains, Fani-Kayode had said. “It was an honor to have spent quality time with my friend and brother Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state last night. We had a very frank, candid, fruitful and productive discussion about the way forward for our country.

“This is a clear case of politics without bitterness and of building bridges. This is a time that we as Nigerians must all come together as one to save our country,” Fani-Kayode posted on his social media page.

