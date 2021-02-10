The Federal Executive Council (FEC), at its virtual meeting on Wednesday, approved the sum of N21bn for the refurbishment of the dilapidated National Theatre in Lagos.

This development was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at the end of the FEC meeting.

Mr Mohammed added that the money for the renovation is expected to be provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the Minister, the FEC approved the execution of a memorandum of understanding between the Federal Ministry of Information and the CBN.

“I sought and obtained an approval to execute a memorandum of understanding between the Federal Ministry of Information, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers Committee worth N21 billion for the renovation of the National Theatre Iganmu, Lagos,” he said.

“This is a landmark approval because it has paved the way for investment in the creative industry as part of the resolve of this government to create at least 1, 000, 000 jobs in the next three years from the creative industry.

“The CBN through the Bankers Committee is willing to invest N21, 894, 000, 000 to renovate the National Theatre, refurbish it and run it profitably,” Mr Mohammed added.

Prior to this recent announcement, actors, actresses and other creatives, had continued to call on the Federal Government to renovate the Threatre and redeem it from deterioration.

