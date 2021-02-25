Crime

Female student attacks lecturer for not allowing her sit for exam (VIDEO)

Student
A female student of the Auchi Polytechnic yesterday attacked a male lecturer of Auchi Polytechnic over his refusal to allow her sit for and write an exam.

The lecturer reportedly gave her a malpractice form meaning she would be required to resit the exam.

Angered by this, the female lecturer attacked the lecturer and attempted to rip off his shirt even as other students tried to pull her away.

The management of the institution is yet to react to the actions of the yet to be identified lady.

Watch the video below:

