The Federal Government has announced plans to sell off assets seized from Nigeria’s former Chief of Defence Staff, late Air Marshall Alex Badeh.

Among properties announced for possible disposal include houses, ship, jewellery and others.

Late Badeh, who served during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, diverted billions of dollars meant for the purchase of equipment and arms to fight Boko Haram in 2014.

Badeh was chief of defence staff between January 2014 and July 2015, having served as Chief of Air Staff between October 2012 and January 2014.

Badeh died from gunshot wounds on December 18, 2018, when his vehicle was attacked while he was returning from his farm along the Abuja-Keffi Road.

After inviting the Ministry of Works and Housing to assess and estimate the value of the forfeited properties, the federal government made two publications in tender journals with Thisday and Daily Trust tabloids on February 1, 2021.

The publication contains guidelines which interested buyers must follow to purchase any of the assets situated in 25 different locations across the country.

The assets for sale include a mansion at 6, Ogun River Street, Off Danube Street, Maitama, Abuja; a shopping mall at Plot 1,386, Oda Crescent Cadastral Zone A07, Wuse II, Abuja; a duplex at 19, Kumasi Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja; a duplex situated at 14, Adzope Crescent, Off Kumasi Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, and a semi-detached duplex situate at 8A, Embu Street, by Sigma Apartment Wuse II, Abuja

Others are Platinum Residence Hotel in Galadimawa, Abuja, as well as an apartment off Danube Street, Maitama, Abuja, where $1,000,000.00 was recovered.

