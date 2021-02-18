

NSCDC The appointment follows the retirement of the former Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu. President Muhamamdu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps , NSCDC.NSCDC The appointment follows the retirement of the former Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.

In a statement by Mohammed Manga, the director of press and public relations, office of the Honourable Minister of Interior who also doubles as the Chairman of Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board , CDCFIB and titled ‘FG APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF NEW COMMANDANT GENERAL FOR NSCDC AND NOMINATION OF CONTROLLER GENERAL FOR NCoS’, it reads:

President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has approved the appointment of Ahmed Abubakar Audi PhD, mni as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) following the retirement from service of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.

Ahmed Audi, emerged the top best candidate out of those that went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going Commandant-General of the NSCDC.

Furthermore, President Muhammadu Buhari has also nominated Haliru Nababa mni, as the new Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.

The Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola who congratulated the new appointees, called on them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services as well as to ensure synergy with other security agencies in the country with the view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners alike in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.

