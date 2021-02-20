There are indications that the federal government might consider releasing some arrested bandits as a part of the bargains to secure the release of the 27 pupils and 15 workers of Government Science College, Kagara, in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, kidnapped on Wednesday.

Apparently, the group of bandits responsible for the abduction wanted their gang members in custody of security agencies released as a swap deal to free the abductees, Punch is reporting.

Bandits in military uniform had reportedly stormed the school around 2am on Wednesday, and seized their victims, killing a Senior Secondary School 3 pupil who raised the alarm in the process.

They consequently led their victims – tied in pairs – to a nearby spot around Attahiru Secondary School where they had parked their motorcycles and whisked them into a forest.

In a bid to secure their release, The Street Journal reported that popular Kaduna-based cleric, Ahmad Gumi, met some of bandits and their leader in the forests of Niger State, to broker a negotiation with the bandits responsible for the kidnapping.

The cleric emphasised that banditry was turning into an insurgency which must be urgently addressed, noting that the abductors were demanding the release of their members arrested by security agents as well.

He said, “I met with people who know the people responsible (for the abduction), which is one step ahead. Before now, when there was a kidnapping, we wouldn’t know those responsible, but now, we have met a leader who knows (these people) because he is commanding a large area and knows the person who did it and he is going to speak to him and plead with him (to release the abducted pupils and other victims. Since there is a peace process going on, they should release them. They (the bandits) too have people arrested by security agents. So, I am telling people, this is turning into an insurgency.”

Asked if the bandits were demanding the release of their arrested members as a condition to release the victims, Gumi said, “They did not really give it as a condition. We are just saying, ‘Please release them,’ and they said, ‘Okay, we will release them (the pupils and staff members of the school) but we also want you people to consider our people (bandits) that were arrested.’”

On how soon the victims would be released, the cleric said, “We hope they (students) will be released soon because he (the influential leader) said he knows the man and he is going to talk to him.”

He maintained that the latest kidnapping by the bandits had reinforced his call for amnesty, adding that he was happy that people had started seeing reason with him.

Gumi said, “It is not magic, I am telling you. I am not a criminal and I am not cajoling any government but I want peace in this country. People now understand me more and more. These people are armed; just tell them: ‘Drop your arms, I will not pursue you legally; repent, I will rehabilitate you and I will build schools for you.’ You can’t go by force or with confrontation.”

