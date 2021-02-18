These properties cut across energy, industries, communication and infrastructural sectors and the concession and sale of these properties is expected to happen within the year and November 2022.

In a document submitted to the National Assembly by the Executive titled “NCP Approved 2021 Work Plan,” and seen by PremiumTimes, it shows the names of the “projects”, the strategy to be used for the sale of these properties, the duration of the process for the sales as well as the cost of the properties.

Top among these properties are the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC), some unnamed refineries, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Abuja Water Board, Nigerian Film Corporation.

Already, the process has begun for the concessioning of the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, and the Calabar and Kano Special Economic Zones.

Others are the Integrated Power Plants in Geregu, Omotosho, and Calabar to be sold at N434 billion

There are however, different sale strategies for the properties. While some are ‘core investor sales’, that is, transferring at least 51 per cent onwership to new owners, a few others are for ‘share sales’. Some are for ‘concessioning,’ a form of public-private partnership, PPP and others for ‘full or partial commercialisation’. Still, some properties have been enlisted to be sold to a ‘willing buyer’.

The 36 projects categorised into five departments, according to the document are as follows;

Energy – Nine projects

Industries and communications – Eight projects

Development institutions and natural resources – Six projects

Infrastructure and public private partnership – Four projects

Post transaction management department – Nine projects

Weeks ago, the finance minister, Zainab Ahmed confirmed the sale and concession of these national properties while giving a breakdown of the budget to stakeholders. In her presentation, she added that government will also engage in foreign and domestic borrowings as additional source of finance for the year’s budget.