After accusing his girlfriend of cheating on him, a final year student of the Federal University, Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State has committed suicide.

Speaking to Premium Times, the university’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bello, said the incident occurred on Monday, adding that the vice-chancellor, Abdulkareem Sabo, has ordered an investigation.

He said the deceased, Abdullahi Bashir, a 400-level student of Mathematics, died after ingesting an insecticide, Sniper, at his off-campus apartment at Yalwawa quarters in Dutse.

The federal government has since been banned from being displayed on shelves for sale, however, suicide victims experience ease buying it to end their lives.

Mr Bashir was pronounced dead at Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital in Dutse, the official added.

The university identified his girlfriend as Rafi’atu, but gave no further details.

To check recurrence of incidents like that, Mr Bello said, “The university is establishing a mentorship programme in which each student will have an academic mentor attached to him throughout their stay in the university.

“Also, the university will strengthen the guidance and counselling unit under the Student Affairs Division where every student will have dedicated time to interact with their mentor on problems affecting them in the school,” Mr Bello said.

Friends and family of the deceased have taken to social media to.

