A fire outbreak, on Thursday evening, engulfed the hostel of the Offa Grammar School, Offa LGA in Kwara State, destroying six rooms and other valuables.

According to the Kwara State Fire Service, the fire affected one of the storey buildings in the girls’ dormitory and destroyed six out of the 20 rooms in the hostel.

Speaking on the cause of the outbreak, the Head of Media and Publicity of the state fire service, Hassan Adekunle, in a statement on Friday said the fire was caused by bush burning around the school premises.

The statement read:

“On Thursday evening, the state fire service was alerted to a fire incident at Offa Grammar School by one Mr Taiye through a telephone call. The outbreak involved a storey building located at the female hostel of the school. Out of the 20 rooms in the affected building, six rooms were completely burnt by the ravaging fire.

“The inferno would have been more disastrous within the premises of the school but for the diligent work performed by the experienced firemen who attended to the incident and quickly eliminated the raging fire.

“The Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Mr Falade Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to be more vigilant in their various homes and desist from unmonitored bush burning in their neighbourhoods.”

This incident comes just as the Kwara State Government has warned residents of the state, against indiscriminate bush burning to avert fire outbreak and other disasters.

Hajia Rabiat Abdulrahman, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications, gave the warning while addressing newsmen in the state.

“Apart from the fact that the act is forbidden by the state law, CAP B6, it is such an adventure that pollutes the environment and poses a great danger to the property of innocent citizens. It is unlawful for anyone to burn the forest either for animal hunting or for whatever purposes,” she said.

