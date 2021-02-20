Goods and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed when two separate fire rocked Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Friday night.

One of the fire outbreak was at the popular Bishop Okoye Market in the Mile Three Area of Port Harcourt, while the second was at Chief Odum Street in Ogunabali area of the metropolis.

At the Bishop Okoye market, bags of foodstuff such as rice, beans, garri, drinks, salt, others, were lost to the fire which started at 8pm, while buildings, mainly makeshifts were destroyed at the Ogunabali fire.

On both incidents, it was yet to be as ascertain what cause the fire but eyewitnesses told our correspondent at the scene that traders had closed for the day and returned home when the incident occurred.

Details later……..

Like this: Like Loading...