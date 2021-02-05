An invasion of unidentified gunmen suspected to be cultists into Zor-Sogho Community, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, has reportedly left five persons killed.

It was gathered that the unidentified killers had stormed the community shooting sporadically and five people, unfortunately, were hit by the bullets.

An anonymous source who informed Vanguard of the development said that the gunmen struck around 10 pm on Thursday.

According to the source, the incident has left the community in chaos, adding that many residents have fled the area out of fear of being killed.

Ogoni Development Initiative, OYDI, has come out to condemn the killings of the victims in the community, describing it as barbaric.

According to the OYDI National Coordinator, Imeabe Saviour Oscar, it is regrettable that some youths in Ogoni were still interested in cultism.

He said: “We are shocked that at a time we are preaching peace that some misguided youths will still carry guns to kill innocent people.

“It is not a good report at all. For us, the peace of our communities is paramount. We advise our youths to shun violence and embrace peace or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

“We are also using this medium to call on the Government, the security agencies to investigate this matter to ensure this kind of act does not repeat.

“We want those behind this incident to be fished out and prosecuted so we can have peace in our communities.”

However, the Rivers State Police Command has denied knowledge of the incident.

