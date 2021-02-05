An accident, on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Nnewi, Anambra State, has left six persons, including five pupils, sustaining varying degrees of injury.

The accident which occurred in the evening involved a Mustibushi L-300 bus, belonging to Goshen Prime International School, and Mercedes Benz Tipper with eighteen persons on board.

The accident, according to The Nation, was caused by dangerous overtaking which lead to loss of control.

While confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi, said no death was recorded.

Kumapayi who wished the injured accelerated recovery warned motorist to avoid wrongful overtaking especially in a bend or on a hill to avoid unnecessary road crashes.

“Unidentified driver of Goshen Prime International School Nnewi with Mustibushi L-300 bus registration number KPP 593 PJ and unidentified driver of Mercedes Benz Tipper with registration number AKL 196 XA had a serious crash, after traffic light Nnewi today 4th February 2021 at about 1643hrs.

“Eighteen persons were involved in the crash comprising 3 male adults, 7 female children and 8 male children.

“Six persons (1 male adult, 3 female children and 2 male children) sustained varying degrees of injury and were taken to Felix Okoli and God’s Care hospital both in Nnewi by FRSC rescue team from Nnewi Command.”

