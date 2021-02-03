Williams Babalola

A former presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention, NRC, in the 1993 presidential election, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa , has warned Nigerians of the impending doom if northerners are attacked in the Southern part of the country.

Tofa, who expressed his concerns, described the alleged attacks on northerners as the plot of the enemies of the country who plans destruction for the country and added that it was unacceptable.

According to him, tension is beginning to brew, and he stated that the fire of revenge attacks by the North against the South would be difficult to quench when it starts.

The elder statesman noted that the mayhem seen almost every day of killings and maiming of people of Northern extraction, including the Fulani , in some other parts of the country, is totally unacceptable.

He said that “there is clearly a nefarious plan by the enemies of this potentially great country to initiate a violent crisis that may lead to its destruction.

“The enemies are from within and outside, some well-known by our Security Agencies , they are more determined than ever to set us against each other, so that we may get to a point of no return when the conflagration begins.” The former presidential candidate called on the President to “take the insecurity and the tribal lynching very seriously, and put up urgent measures to deal with them without any more delays.” He explained that if any Nigerian would not be allowed to live freely and conduct their lives and businesses in any part of the country without being disturbed or molested or even killed, then no one should be allowed to settle and prosper anywhere else. According to him, “If that were to be the case, then, we have no country. That is how serious it is and that is what our enemies desire, and that is why we must not allow them by our inaction.” He observed, “Those foolish leaders and their stupid hirelings who encourage the expulsion of other Nigerians from their States, should remember that their own indigenes also live in other parts. They must stop, or the law should stop them by all means necessary.”

