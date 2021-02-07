A former digital strategist for the senate republican conference, who helped design social media ads for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, has been charged with distributing child pornography.

Ruben Verastigui, 27, was charged with distributing child pornography after he was arrested last Friday, 5 February, according to a release from the Metropolitan police department.

”Between March 2020 and February 2021, an investigation revealed the suspect distributed, received, and possessed images of child pornography, the release states.

Verastigui, who posted a photo of himself at the white house just two months ago, worked for the senate republican conference until July 2020, according to his LinkedIn. The investigation into his alleged offences took place while he was still working for the GOP.

He had most recently been working at non-profit ‘Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions’, and was no longer employed there as of Saturday, 6 February.

”The details of the allegations against Mr Verastigui are tragic and shocking, he is no longer employed by the organization and we are prepared to fully cooperate with law enforcement requests in this matter to any extent needed, a spokesperson for the non-profit said.

Special agents with homeland security began looking to Verastigui while investigating a group of at least 18 people who they say were trading child porn, according to court documents.

The website name was not released to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators say that Verastigui allegedly went by the username ‘Landon’ in the group chat and used the handle @somethingtaken. Verastigui is said to have told another user that ‘babies were his ‘absolute favourite’.

”Well like I said babies are some of my biggest turn-ons and beast, young rape f**k I love all that, Verastigui allegedly said in the direct message according to the court documents.

He also allegedly sent additional messages about wanting to look at ‘hardcore’ videos, responding ‘F**K YES!!!’ to a video he was sent of an adult sexually penetrating a child.

