Akinwale Aboluwade

The people of Apete community, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital were thrown into panic on Monday evening as some unknown gunmen reportedly invaded the Oke Odan, Olomo area of Apete and abducted a 24-year-old son of a poultry farmer, Ayodeji Emmanuel.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped about 6pm while working on the poultry farm with other workers.

It was learnt that the abductors broke into the poultry farm in the evening with guns. The people started scampering for safety as the hoodlums shot sporadically to instill fear in the workers and others.

Some of those on the poultry farm were reported to have fled for dear lives to different directions.

Those on the farm later said that the gunmen, who are Fulanis asked repeatedly for the owner of the poultry farm.

It was learnt that when told by the workers that the farm owner was not around, the gunmen pounced on his son while trying to escape. They whisked him away immediately after.

The Police, in collaboration with the local security outfits like the hunters and the vigilante combed the community for hours in search of the abductors and their victim.

They were also said to have gone into the forest leading to Moniya area of the city from Olomo community, on information that the kidnappers took the route, but their efforts had yet to yield results, as the abductors could not be found.

At the time of filing this report, police operatives, vigilante groups and members of landlords’ associations in the community are still on the trail of the suspected kidnappers.

The Oyo State Police Command in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, titled, ‘Re: Kidnapping in a poultry farm at Oke Odan, Apete,’ said, “The Command wish to state that on February 22 at about 6pm, received information from a member of the public that some suspected unknown gunmen entered a poultry farm at Oke-Odan community, Apete area of Ibadan and fired some shots into the air before abducting one Ayodeji Emmanuel (male) aged 24 years who is a son to the owner of the poultry farm.

“Immediately the Divisional Police Officer of Apete got wind of the incident, she led Police patrol teams to the scene along with some local hunters and vigilantes to comb the far and near bushes with a view of arresting the hoodlums and equally secure release of the abductee.

“Concerted efforts had been intensified by Police tactical teams, including the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, who commenced investigation immediately and also on the trail of the hoodlums. It is desired that members of the public should partner with the Police by providing useful information that can lead to the arrest of criminal elements who are carrying out this heinous crime in the state.

“The CP assures the people of Oyo State of the Police’s preparedness at all times to confront the hoodlums who are bent on wrecking havoc in the state while soliciting the supports of the public not to allow criminal elements have a place to hibernate among them.”