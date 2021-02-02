The Abia State Government has accused herders of being responsible for kidnapping in the South-east state.

According to a statement on Monday by the Commissioner for Information in the state, John Kalu, the Abia State Government condemned without reservations, the activities of criminal herdsmen suspected to have masterminded recent brazen kidnap of innocent citizens around Abia North Senatorial Zone of the State.

The herdsmen, according to Mr Kalu, have also destroyed farmlands in the state, with their cows grazing openly in violation of extant laws of the state and Nigeria.

“Government also frowns seriously at the wanton destruction of cows by yet to be identified individuals whose aim is to exacerbate already existing tensions.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agents in the state to bring to justice all those involved in the criminal activities,” the commissioner’s statement added.

The government urged Abia residents not to be afraid to go out for their legitimate businesses, adding that they were on top of the situation and would spare nothing in protecting its citizen.

This comment by the Abia State government comes a few days after the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, recently warned that the groups security arm, the Eastern Security Network, would soon enforce the ban on open grazing in all states in the South-east.

“In less than two weeks, #ESN will commence the full enforcement of Nigeria’s Anti-Grazing Law in the East. Turn into a cow then and see what shall become of you Nnamdi Kanu said.”

