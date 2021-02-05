Veteran entertainer, Omatshola ‘Tee Mac’ Iseli has urged the federal government to give COVID-19 palliatives to entertainers.

According to NAN, the flutist, who doubles as the president of Entertainment Database, said that many Nigerian entertainers have been worst hit after the restrictions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He decried that many musicians, actors, and comedians have been left with no income source since night clubs and multipurpose halls had been shut down alongside the ban on live shows to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Tee Mac said palliatives should be extended to these groups just as practiced in other climes like Europe and the US.

“Entertainers are suffering, if government bans live shows, night clubs, and multipurpose halls from operating, they should also cushion the effect on entertainers who were not working by providing palliatives,” the flutist said.

“In 2020, we were told that some money was earmarked as COVID-19 palliative for Nigerian Entertainers but up till now, no musician, comedian, or actor has received any dime as palliative. This is disheartening and I plead with the government to wade into this issue promptly because Nigerian entertainers are really suffering.

“In Switzerland, every musician gets US$3,000 per month, in the United States of America, they get US$1,500 per month while musicians in the United Kingdom get 1,500 pounds, this is because their wellbeing is prioritised. Nigeria should not be an exemption, the wellbeing of musicians, comedians, visual artists, and actors must be placed on the front burner.”

Tee Mac noted that there are over 400,000 professional musicians in Nigeria and about 1.2 million amateur musicians who are currently suffering due to the negative effect of the pandemic.

“The group of people who have suffered the most during this COVID-19 era are the entertainers, the said COVID-19 palliative should be extended to us,” he added.

